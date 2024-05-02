Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

