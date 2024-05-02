3,850 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.