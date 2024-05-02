Norden Group LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

