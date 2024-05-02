Certuity LLC Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,274,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 953,251 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,071,000 after buying an additional 1,060,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.6 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

