GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,079 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

