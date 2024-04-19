Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 228,329 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5,470.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,329 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 1,897,329 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

