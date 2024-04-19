571,640 Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 571,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,688,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FMIL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 41,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

