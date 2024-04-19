Eukles Asset Management Sells 144 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,055,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.69. 213,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.