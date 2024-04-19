JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) is Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 7.10% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of JGRO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 295,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

