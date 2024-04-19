iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 225,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,080. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

