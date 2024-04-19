Eukles Asset Management Sells 540 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Eukles Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 123.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

