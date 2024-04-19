O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.53.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,093.76. 53,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,265. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,092.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,008.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.