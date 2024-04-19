Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 1,790,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,212,377. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner, operator and developer of a growing portfolio of approximately 38,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Toronto, Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
