Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Compound has a total market cap of $449.18 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $55.38 or 0.00086181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00032924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012849 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,186 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,173.04926463 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.08252273 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 489 active market(s) with $31,066,645.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

