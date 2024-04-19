Ninepoint Partners LP Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

TMUS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 1,683,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

