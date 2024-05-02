Barclays Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,482,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,227,000 after buying an additional 59,016 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

