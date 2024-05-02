Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.87. 377,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,336. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

