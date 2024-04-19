14,100 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Bought by Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,309. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

