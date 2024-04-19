Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Up 2%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.53. 722,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,363,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several research firms have commented on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

