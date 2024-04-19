QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 272,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. 2,430,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532,177. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.