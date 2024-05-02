electroCore (ECOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. electroCore has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECOR

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.