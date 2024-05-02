Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IOVA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 493,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,499. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

View Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.