Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $27,065.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00096036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015320 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003257 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.