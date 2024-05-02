DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $180.81 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.00718756 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00136424 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010129 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00043687 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00213264 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054446 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099127 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,984,329,380 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
