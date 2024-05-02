Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29. Cardinal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to at least $7.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,539. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

