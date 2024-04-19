Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,134 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,324 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 127,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 343,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 105,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,948. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

