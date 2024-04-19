Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,115,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,899,021. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

