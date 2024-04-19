Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires Shares of 16,143 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.64. 129,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,816. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

