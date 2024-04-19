Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.23. Approximately 1,692,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,657,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 116.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.4% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 61.6% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 73.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

