MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $26.39. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 288,648 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

