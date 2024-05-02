Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Up to $30.36

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.36, but opened at $32.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a market cap of $524.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

