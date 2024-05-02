Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $300.86, but opened at $314.98. Trane Technologies shares last traded at $323.76, with a volume of 552,064 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

