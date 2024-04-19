Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases Shares of 21,354 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

