Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 28489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $673.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 216.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at $230,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

