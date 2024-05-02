PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $67.44 and last traded at $66.20. 3,536,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,447,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.