Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Semiconductor ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,559 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 3,750 put options.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. 2,024,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,105. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $240.01.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
