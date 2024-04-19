Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Semiconductor ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 5,559 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 3,750 put options.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.73. 2,024,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,105. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.01. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $131.53 and a 52 week high of $240.01.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,385,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15,330.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 469,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 466,661 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

