Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,848. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

