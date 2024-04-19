Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $568,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.79. The company had a trading volume of 66,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.65 and its 200 day moving average is $538.84. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

