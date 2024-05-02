Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 21,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.