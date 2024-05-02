Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 21,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.