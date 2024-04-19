Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 596 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

