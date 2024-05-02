Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.35.
TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TMO opened at $575.11 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.