Robert W. Baird Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $240.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.