FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.21.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.