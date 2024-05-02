FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Cargojet
Cargojet Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.21.
Cargojet Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.80%.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.