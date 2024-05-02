Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 479,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Forestar Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 460.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOR stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
