Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EXR opened at $140.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

