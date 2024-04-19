PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. 772,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

