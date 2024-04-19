JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $273.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.95. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

