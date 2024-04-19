Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.75 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $885.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $946.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.17. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $899.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

