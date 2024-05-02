Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sony Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

