The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Up 0.6%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.40. 12,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 89,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $740.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

